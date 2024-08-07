Huge fire sparked by a Mercedes-Benz EV adds to safety concerns dogging industry
SummaryA blaze in South Korea prompts debate over whether electric vehicles should be allowed in the country’s ubiquitous underground parking lots.
SEOUL—It took just seconds for an underground South Korean residential parking lot to be engulfed in flames. The culprit: a Mercedes-Benz EQE electric vehicle that hadn’t been charging.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more