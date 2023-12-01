Huge surge in air passenger numbers but overall traffic fails to breach November 2019 mark
Although November 2023 set new records for highest single day traffic, the overall traffic for the month was 2% lower than November 2019 in India.
As November came to an end yesterday, the domestic traffic in India ended the month with 1,27,16,482 passengers. The month flipped in the second half with the first half seeing an average of less than 4 lakh passengers per day, while the second half of the month seeing an average of over 4.5 lakh passengers per day. The new records which were being established for highest single day traffic, fuelled by the cricket world cup final frenzy did not help the month register more passengers than November 2019. In the end, the traffic this year was 2% lower than the traffic in November 2019. This makes November the only month in 2023 when the traffic dropped below the corresponding month in 2019.