HUL ramps up premium beauty business post spin-off
The premium beauty business unit or PBBU brands have reached an ARR or annual recurring revenue of ₹100 crore, in record time, crossing the mark in fiscal 2023.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) plans to “significantly" expand its premium beauty business and accelerate premiumization across its existing personal care brands, such as Tresemme and Lakme, three years after introducing a range of digital-first brands, said a top company executive.