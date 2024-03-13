HUL ramps up premium beauty business post spin-off

The premium beauty business unit or PBBU brands have reached an ARR or annual recurring revenue of ₹ 100 crore, in record time, crossing the mark in fiscal 2023.

NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) plans to "significantly" expand its premium beauty business and accelerate premiumization across its existing personal care brands, such as Tresemme and Lakme, three years after introducing a range of digital-first brands, said a top company executive.

The premium beauty business unit (PBBU) brands have achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹100 crore, in record time, since its inception three years ago, the company said. These brands include Simple, Love Beauty and Planet, Acne Squad, and UV Squad.

“We carved out PBBU to target affluent India with digital-first brands, (focussing on) angular demand spaces and very differentiated marketing models," said Harman Dhillon, executive director of beauty and wellbeing, HUL managing committee.

With consumer needs evolving rapidly in India, HUL also aims to contemporize its offline businesses, with brands such as Sunsilk or Ponds, by driving innovation and integrating the insights from the affluent segment, embedding it at scale, she added.

"Our ambition is how we really cater to the evolving beauty needs of India, segmenting it finely, to say, there is a certain set of consumers who are super affluent, and then those who are offline, but are also seeking superior regimes and premium products."

In December, HUL had announced the spin-off of its beauty and personal care division into two dedicated businesses—beauty and wellbeing (B&W) and personal care (PC)—effective 1 April, 2024.

“There was a growing understanding within the business that one part of the business needs new-age marketing, different business models and a different end-to-end supply chain. It was important to ensure we treated it like the engine of the future, with ecosystems which are dedicated to it across the spectrum, and not just from a brand-building perspective, but also from a sales and supply chain perspective."

HUL's beauty and wellness unit operates over 15 brands with an estimated annual revenue of ₹12,000 crore in FY23. It includes brands such as Clinic Plus, Lakme, Dove, Pond's, Sunsilk, Tresemmé, Acne Squad, and Love Planet Beauty. The overall beauty and personal care unit, prior to the transition, reported revenues of ₹21,831 crore.

According to estimates by Redseer Strategy Consultants, India’s beauty market is expected to grow from $17 billion in 2021 to $30 billion in 2026, with more shoppers expanding their beauty purchases, experimenting with greater personal care products and upgrading to more expensive brands.

Furthermore, with both domestic direct-to-consumer brands and international brands launching targeted products, HUL is also seeking to develop the market for such goods.

"You will see disproportionate focus, resources, and money going behind it. If you look at FMCG, beauty and well-being is one of the most attractive spaces as it has immense growth headroom and great margins. Barring shampoos, which is at 95% penetration, and face cream at 60%, every other segment we play in is sitting at sub 20-30% annual penetration. Therefore, it makes sense for us to grow disproportionately as that improves the quality of growth profile for the parent as well."

The company is also increasing its investments in categories such as hair serums (under the Sunsilk brand) and sun-protection products (under Pond’s and UV-Squad brands). Several new products are set to hit the market this summer.

“There are going to be different playbooks across segments and, hence, you'll see a lot more contemporization, innovation, and science getting infused into big core brands. All this, while we innovate, much faster, 3x the speed, get into more white spaces, have different marketing models with digital first, D2C and influencers at the top end of the pyramid," she added.

