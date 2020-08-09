Ten central trade unions Sunday said they observed a day long protest across various state capitals, and industrial belts seeking jobs, job protection, better working conditions, and termed it the beginning of a united struggle by them against the so called “anti-workers policies of the governments".

Ten central unions affiliated to several political parties except the ruling BJP, said the protest was conducted in almost 100,000 places across the country and claimed 10 million workers participated in their protest to mark 9th August as “Save India Day".

“The national trade union leaders while addressing the gathering at Jantar Mantar said that with the opening up of some industrial units, all workers are not being taken back, only a small percentage is finding their place back in jobs and that also on reduced wages and refusal to pay lockdown period salary. Such denial of employment, and pressing for wage-reduction have to be unitedly combated. The MSMEs themselves are reporting that 30% to 35% units may not be in position to start their activities," the 10 unions said in a statement.

“The unemployment rate is high and joblosses are continuing. (Loss of jobs and income means) the malnutrition would increase, hunger deaths would become a daily reality, and there is real threat of depression resulting in suicides amongst workers…All these issues are enraging workers," the central union said adding that this is the Sunday protest is a “united struggle of non-cooperation and defiance".

The central trade unions said the government failed in taking necessary steps to contain the pandemic in time…, imposed unplanned lockdown with short notice bringing in severe miseries to the people specially the migrant workers, farmers and other vulnerable sections of the society. The 10 central unions affiliated to several political parties except the ruling BJP, reiterated their opposition to privatization and divestment of public sector enterprises.

They said, their united struggle will continue and they will keep protesting regularly to highlight the plight of the working class.

