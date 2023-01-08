4 HR trends to drive a positive and productive work environment in 2023

In 2023, as organizations rely more on data and develop more data sources and tools for analyzing and visualizing data, data-driven HR will find many applications. One of these areas could be the recruitment process. For instance, data can identify the characteristics and skills needed for success in a particular role and help HR professionals make informed decisions. For organizations, it will reduce the chances of poor hiring decisions, which are costly and could lead to a spike in attrition. It could also help HR professionals identify areas where employees may need additional support or training and help create targeted development programs. Data-intensive HR functions will rule the roost and are bound to help HR personnel do their jobs more efficiently.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}