7.35 million Indians lost jobs in April

According to CMIE, the employment rate fell from 37.56% in March to 36.79% in April , hitting a four-month low. The monthly data also showed that the number of people who were unemployed yet not actively looking for jobs has increased from 15.99 million in March to 19.43 million in April. “The increasing number of unemployed people not actively looking for jobs suggests people have withdrawn from the labour market; one, the infection has now spread to rural India; and, two, due to closures, there are not enough jobs available. Look at formal sectors like retail, hospitality, tourism and travel industries, and look at informal and semi-formal segments workers who were in household jobs, office support systems, etc. They have gone down significantly in April," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}