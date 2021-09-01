Mumbai: Nearly 75% of employees want to work from office at least once a week compared to 52% in October 2020, shows a survey by JLL, a real estate services provider.

An ideal working week, post-Covid, seems to be one where employees spend three days working from home and two days in office, with the latter remaining a key element to the aspirational working regime.

According to the survey, 21% of the workforce does not want to work from home in the future, as opposed to 16% in October last year. However, flexibility is becoming more attractive. 91% of the workforce want to choose their schedules and working hours as per the latest results, up from 69% as per the October 2020 survey results.

A global research survey of over 3,300 respondents was undertaken to create this barometer which was consolidated over time with two previous surveys over the whole year of the pandemic starting March 2020 and repeated in October 2020 and March 2021, JLL said.

In India, all respondents were over 18 years of age and working with companies with at least 100 employees or more. Over 90% of the surveyed were employed with private companies with big corporates comprising 70% of these and SMEs forming the rest. Additionally, quotas on age, managerial responsibilities, company size and industry were used as well to get a more homogeneous profile of employees participating in the survey.

“We have witnessed renewed demands of the workforce for the workplaces with employees’ rising aspirations and expectations. Employees are more demanding about what the office should offer them in the future. They are looking for a working ecosystem that facilitates flexible work arrangements, physical and financial safety, and a desire for spaces that create a strong sense of community and culture," said Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS (India), JLL.

Nearly 91% of the respondents favour flexible working hours. The priorities of the workforce have undergone a shift with an empathetic employer and work-life balance being their key asks, even ahead of a comfortable salary. The pandemic has prioritized working in an environment that puts health and well-being at the forefront.

The social interactions that an office space provides are being sorely missed, to the extent that 41% of the workforce is craving ‘real’ human interactions with colleagues while 31% of them miss a change of scenery. Amongst the most missed aspects of the weekly routine, coffee and socializing in social activities, personal time for relaxing and spending time with family stand out.

India prefers homeworking, but balance in working patterns has emerged as a key theme. 79% of the workforce wants to work remotely from home at least once in a week, and this number goes up to 89% when a third-party place of work is added, JLL said.

