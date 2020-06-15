75% organizations keen to upgrade old infrastructure: Wipro report

BENGALURU : Wipro Ltd, in its ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020’ report released on Monday, said that 75% organizations find the need to upgrade their outdated infrastructure and invest in new technologies while 81% of enterprises are re-skilling their existing workforce to increase digital penetration, signifying major changes on the horizon for IT infrastructure.

The report provides a multi-dimensional view of how the covid-19 pandemic will impact IT infrastructure trends in the immediate future.

The report provides a multi-dimensional view of how the covid-19 pandemic will impact IT infrastructure trends in the immediate future.

“With uncertainty in demand, there is a rapid shift in channel preferences, the large-scale adoption of work from home brings new challenges for businesses and their suppliers," Wipro said.

The report which looks at emerging new tools, technologies and collaborative networks, highlighted that in an enterprise, on an average, 43% of the IT infrastructure spend budget is used for transforming the business. “This suggests that there is considerable scope for innovation," the report said.

As 24% organizations do not have a single cloud partner, the single-largest expense account will be for data centre cloud, heralding a new phase in cloud adoption as organizations move from a “cloud-first" to a “cloud smart" approach.

The Wipro report also highlighted that 54% organizations will be adopting containers, a trend that will make open source a more compelling choice across IT infrastructure. It goes on to suggest that there will be a rapid evolution of software-defined resources and emergence of AIOps to advance automation programs.

The annual study is based on three months of primary and secondary research including surveys of C-level executives, vice presidents, and business unit leads across sectors. The poll was conducted across UK, North America, Asia Pacific Region, Continental Europe, Middle East, and Latin America, key markets for Wipro.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro said the report should be a timely guide for leaders to navigate the pandemic.

"...A range of new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Blockchain, are on course to be fully exploited by digital businesses. By leveraging Multi-cloud, Edge, Software-Defined Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Automation we will be able to realize the full potential of these new technologies and present a truly ‘invisible infrastructure’ to applications," Desai said.