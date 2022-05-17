77% of firms willing to let employees select working options: TeamLease

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The report, called ‘Future-readiness of Organizations for a Hybrid World’, had data from large organisations (53.87%), startups (20.54%), and SMBs (25.59%) from industries ranging from technology to manufacturing to BFSI to FMCG to retail to health to automobile.
According to the study, 58.04% of responding organisations think 2022 is the year when working will become completely in-office, with 43.46% of HR leaders saying that their employees want to return to office.
These numbers from 300 plus firms come in at a time when companies are coaxing workforce to get back to office for few days a week after two years of work from home amid the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the study, about 40.77% of respondents find employee performance management and productivity measurement a significant challenge in virtual work settings followed by strategy implementation to motivate, engage, and retain employees (18.45%) and planning for office workspaces, e.g whether or not to lease fully-operational physical offices or to leverage co-working spaces (18.15%).
"As the economy is slowly opening up and organisations are looking to welcome their employees back, they want to foolproof their workspaces and environment to accommodate the employee preferences in a way that also aligns with business sustainability and growth," said Ajoy Thomas, VP & Business Head for Retail, E-Commerce, Logistics & Transportation (RELT) Vertical at TeamLease. “Both can be balanced in the best way possible by redefining what productivity looks like, how it’s measured, and how employees are being engaged and retained in the long term."