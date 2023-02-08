A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

This narrative, of the inefficient bureaucracy and the “lean and mean" organization, has been around since the 1980s when General Electric Co.’s CEO Jack Welch and other business titans embraced downsizing and restructuring to stay competitive in the face of globalization and technological change. But studies have shown that for many companies, this reduction in force was temporary. The ranks (and paychecks) of middle managers swelled in the 1980s and 1990s, making many American corporations, as one economist put it, “fat and mean."