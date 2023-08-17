A job seeker’s story about how Zepto co-founder asked for his CV goes viral on social media

A job seeker’s story about how Zepto co-founder asked for his CV goes viral on social media1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST
According to Yash Acharya’s post, he had applied for the role of a product design intern at Zepto. However, he received a reply through an email with the subject line ‘You’d be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto!’
Yash Acharya,a job seeker recently shared his story on X (formerly known as Twitter) that how a co-founder of online grocery delivery platformZepto reached out to him directly for his CV.
Zepto was founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message