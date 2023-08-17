A job seeker’s story about how Zepto co-founder asked for his CV goes viral on social media

Yash Acharya,a job seeker recently shared his story on X (formerly known as Twitter) that how a co-founder of online grocery delivery platformZepto reached out to him directly for his CV.

Later,Acharya’spost went viral on the social media platform.

According to Acharya’s post, he had applied for the role of a product design intern at Zepto.However, he received a reply through an email with the subject line: “You’d be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto!"

The job seeker has posted a screenshot of the email he received from the company, and wrote: “Par maine to product designer ke liye apply kiya tha (But I applied for the role of a product designer)."

After the Acharya’s post came to the notice ofZepto’sco-founder and CTO Kaivalya Vohra, he then reached out toAcharyadirectly and asked him to share his CV.