A job seeker’s story about how Zepto co-founder asked for his CV goes viral on social media

1 min read

According to Yash Acharya’s post, he had applied for the role of a product design intern at Zepto. However, he received a reply through an email with the subject line ‘You’d be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto!’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}