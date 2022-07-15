A survival guide for dealing with a bad boss6 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:57 PM IST
- Life is too short to work for jerks. Here’s what to do when your boss is a micromanager, bully or completely MIA
They hover over your shoulder, or send you a Slack every 10 minutes to ask about the report that’s not due until next week. They’re a screamer, a bully, an expert at lodging passive-aggressive jabs, generally in front of all your colleagues. Or maybe they’ve just ghosted you, leaving you to figure out the new gig on your own.