A survival guide for dealing with a bad boss

Overbearing bosses can’t bear being unsure of how a project will turn out, and can feel no one else cares as much as they do, says Janet Ahn, a social psychologist and executive at training firm MindGym. This type of boss needs assurance that the work will get done well. Tell them you share their sense of urgency and understand exactly what needs to be done for the task to be considered a success—right down to the font they prefer.

