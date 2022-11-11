A survival guide for when you’ve been laid off

What to do immediately after

First, figure out what kind of separation this is—which often is more important than the reason your company is letting you go. There are some important differences between being furloughed, laid off or permanently terminated and it could mean the difference between having healthcare coverage or not. If you were fired, ask whether you will receive severance pay, as well as how you will be compensated for any unused vacation days. You could also be eligible for unemployment benefits in your state, depending on the circumstances.