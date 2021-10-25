IT consulting firm Accenture has announced that it will hire IT professionals in Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security services.

“Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services-all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers," according to the company.

Here is the list of vacancies and eligibility criteria in Accenture:

Java Full Stack Development Application Developer

Application Developer

Project Role Description : Design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.

Work Experience : 6-8 years

Work location: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Must Have Skills : Java Full Stack Development

Java Full Stack Development Good To Have Skills : Docker,Java Enterprise Edition,Spring Application Framework

Docker,Java Enterprise Edition,Spring Application Framework Job Requirements :

Key Responsibilities : Technically lead the Development of features using Java Spring framework, Hands-on development engineer who is proficient in design and debugging code, Has knowledge of latest deployment technique using Docker, Familiar with unit testing framework like Junit

Technical Experience : 1 Spring frameworks 2 Java API Design / REST / Microservices Arch ability to debug across services 3 JWT 4 Containers / Docker 5 Redis 6 Camel 7 ActiveMQ/JMS 8 ELK Kafka log4j 9 lombok 10 Guava 11 junit / mockito / wiremock / hamcrest 12 IntelliJ/TeamCity/Subversion

Professional Attributes : Technically strong, Excellent communication, Able to mentor team

Educational Qualification : Education Details - BE Computers, BTech Computers, MCA or equivalent 4 year degree/PG in computers.

Project Role :Application Lead

Project Role Description : Lead the effort to design, build and configure applications, acting as the primary point of contact.

Work Experience : 12-15 years

Work location : Bengaluru

Bengaluru Must Have Skills : Cloud Data Architecture

Cloud Data Architecture Good To Have Skills : No Industry Specialization

No Industry Specialization Job Requirements : Key Responsibilities : A Design development and deployment of highly available and fault tolerant enterprise business software at scale using GCP B Develop complex code using Dataflow write complex sql queries in Big query schedule end to end Composer based pipeline C Actively participates in the cloud design configuration and implementation to meet program and customer needs D Provides recommendations on cloud infrastructure upgrades and supports project integration as required Technical Experience : A Must have proven expertise designing and implementing highly complex and various cloud platforms not limited to GCP B Working Knowledge of GCP Platform Technologies C Develops and implements policies and procedures to ensure consistent cloud environment provisioning up time regulatory compliance and data protection D Hands on experience with Dataflow Dataproc Strong implementation experience with Google Big Query and architecting data pipelines E Experience with Cloud Source Repositories Professional Attributes : A Good communication and interpersonal skills B Strong writing skills and stakeholder management C Excellent problem solving skills and mitigate technical issues

Educational Qualification : A Graduate BTech.



Accenture which has clients including Fortune Global 500 companies across industries such as health and financial services and media, has made a number of acquisitions over the year to cater to this growing demand.

