Here is the list of vacancies and eligibility criteria in Accenture:
Java Full Stack Development Application Developer
Application Developer
Project Role Description :Design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.
Work Experience :6-8 years
Work location: Bengaluru
Must Have Skills :Java Full Stack Development
Good To Have Skills :Docker,Java Enterprise Edition,Spring Application Framework
Job Requirements :
Key Responsibilities : Technically lead the Development of features using Java Spring framework, Hands-on development engineer who is proficient in design and debugging code, Has knowledge of latest deployment technique using Docker, Familiar with unit testing framework like Junit
Professional Attributes : Technically strong, Excellent communication, Able to mentor team
Educational Qualification : Education Details - BE Computers, BTech Computers, MCA or equivalent 4 year degree/PG in computers.
Project Role :Application Lead
Project Role Description :Lead the effort to design, build and configure applications, acting as the primary point of contact.
Work Experience :12-15 years
Work location :Bengaluru
Must Have Skills :Cloud Data Architecture
Good To Have Skills :No Industry Specialization
Job Requirements :
Key Responsibilities : A Design development and deployment of highly available and fault tolerant enterprise business software at scale using GCP B Develop complex code using Dataflow write complex sql queries in Big query schedule end to end Composer based pipeline C Actively participates in the cloud design configuration and implementation to meet program and customer needs D Provides recommendations on cloud infrastructure upgrades and supports project integration as required
Technical Experience : A Must have proven expertise designing and implementing highly complex and various cloud platforms not limited to GCP B Working Knowledge of GCP Platform Technologies C Develops and implements policies and procedures to ensure consistent cloud environment provisioning up time regulatory compliance and data protection D Hands on experience with Dataflow Dataproc Strong implementation experience with Google Big Query and architecting data pipelines E Experience with Cloud Source Repositories
Professional Attributes : A Good communication and interpersonal skills B Strong writing skills and stakeholder management C Excellent problem solving skills and mitigate technical issues
Educational Qualification : A Graduate BTech.
Accenture which has clients including Fortune Global 500 companies across industries such as health and financial services and media, has made a number of acquisitions over the year to cater to this growing demand.