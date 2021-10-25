This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services-all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers," according to the company.
Here is the list of vacancies and eligibility criteria in Accenture:
Java Full Stack Development Application Developer
Application Developer
Project Role Description :Design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.
Work Experience :6-8 years
Work location: Bengaluru
Must Have Skills :Java Full Stack Development
Good To Have Skills :Docker,Java Enterprise Edition,Spring Application Framework
Job Requirements :
Key Responsibilities : Technically lead the Development of features using Java Spring framework, Hands-on development engineer who is proficient in design and debugging code, Has knowledge of latest deployment technique using Docker, Familiar with unit testing framework like Junit
Professional Attributes : Technically strong, Excellent communication, Able to mentor team
Educational Qualification : Education Details - BE Computers, BTech Computers, MCA or equivalent 4 year degree/PG in computers.
Project Role :Application Lead
Project Role Description :Lead the effort to design, build and configure applications, acting as the primary point of contact.
Work Experience :12-15 years
Work location :Bengaluru
Must Have Skills :Cloud Data Architecture
Good To Have Skills :No Industry Specialization
Job Requirements :
Key Responsibilities : A Design development and deployment of highly available and fault tolerant enterprise business software at scale using GCP B Develop complex code using Dataflow write complex sql queries in Big query schedule end to end Composer based pipeline C Actively participates in the cloud design configuration and implementation to meet program and customer needs D Provides recommendations on cloud infrastructure upgrades and supports project integration as required
Technical Experience : A Must have proven expertise designing and implementing highly complex and various cloud platforms not limited to GCP B Working Knowledge of GCP Platform Technologies C Develops and implements policies and procedures to ensure consistent cloud environment provisioning up time regulatory compliance and data protection D Hands on experience with Dataflow Dataproc Strong implementation experience with Google Big Query and architecting data pipelines E Experience with Cloud Source Repositories
Professional Attributes : A Good communication and interpersonal skills B Strong writing skills and stakeholder management C Excellent problem solving skills and mitigate technical issues
Educational Qualification : A Graduate BTech.
Accenture which has clients including Fortune Global 500 companies across industries such as health and financial services and media, has made a number of acquisitions over the year to cater to this growing demand.