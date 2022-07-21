Accenture announced that is it has set up its newest Advanced Technology Center and Intelligent Operations Center in Jaipur, India to expand its global delivery network that drives digital transformation and innovation for clients across a wide range of industries.

Accenture is among the top employers in India, recognized for its market leading people policies, investing in its people’s learning and development, and for offering boundaryless career opportunities across deep technology areas and industry domains. Every year the company spends nearly $1 billion on learning and development globally and is widely recognized for its long-standing commitment to building a culture of equality. It is also among the first to set a global goal of achieving a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. In India, women represent approximately 47 percent of Accenture’s workforce and 26 percent of all leadership roles.

In addition to Jaipur, Accenture is present in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune.

Interested candidates can log onto careers.accenture.com to apply for open roles in Jaipur.

Accenture which is a global professional services company with capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities