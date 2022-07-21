Accenture is hiring in Jaipur. Details here1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 11:37 AM IST
- In addition to Jaipur, Accenture is present in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune
Listen to this article
Accenture announced that is it has set up its newest Advanced Technology Center and Intelligent Operations Center in Jaipur, India to expand its global delivery network that drives digital transformation and innovation for clients across a wide range of industries.