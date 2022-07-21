Accenture is hiring in Jaipur. Details here

Accenture is among the top employers in India, recognized for its market leading people policies, investing in its people’s learning and development, and for offering boundaryless career opportunities across deep technology areas and industry domains. Every year the company spends nearly $1 billion on learning and development globally and is widely recognized for its long-standing commitment to building a culture of equality. It is also among the first to set a global goal of achieving a gender-balanced workforce by 2025. In India, women represent approximately 47 percent of Accenture’s workforce and 26 percent of all leadership roles.