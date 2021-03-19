NEW DELHI : IT and professional services company Accenture on Thursday said it will give one week of base pay as one-time bonus to all employees for their contribution during the challenging year.

The move will benefit around 2 lakh employees the company has in India.

Accenture recorded 8% growth in revenue at $12.09 billion for the second quarter ended February 28, 2021.

The company's net income for the quarter was $1.46 billion, compared to $1.25 billion for the second quarter last year.

"The company also announced a one-time bonus equal to one week of base pay, for its people below managing director. This bonus recognises the exceptional contributions and dedication of all Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year," the firm said in its financial performance report.

The company recorded a 13% increase in new bookings for the second quarter at $16 billion compared to the year-ago period.

"For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating cash flow to be in the range of $7.65 billion to $8.15 billion, compared with $6.65 billion to USD 7.15 billion previously," Accenture said.

