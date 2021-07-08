Ad agencies adopt hybrid work model amid ongoing pandemic

Having been called out for forcing employees to attend office earlier, advertising firms are exercising caution after the second covid wave and adopting a hybrid work model to ensure employee safety. Majority of firms, both independent and part of global holding companies, have decided to prioritize vaccination of workforce, offering flexibility to attend work while assessing the situation to fully reopen offices.

Publicis Groupe owned media agency Zenith India, for instance, is currently busy monitoring the pandemic situation as its offices across key metros remain shut till September end. The 300-people strong agency highlights on ‘flexibility’ and ‘hybrid model’ approach to reopening its offices.

Jai Lala, chief executive, Zenith India said that there are no set of “rules" when it comes to reopening of the offices which will be largely be dependent on individual employee decision. “We will be working in hybrid sort of way leaving the decision largely on our people depending on their safety and willingness to rejoin the office," he added.

The percentage workforce coming back would also differ from office to office depending on the space and location of employees. “It will also depend on the total number of employees using public transport and private vehicles. We will figure out an ideal capacity," Lala added.

On the other hand, Dentsu India, that operates multiple agencies in the country , has started office operations basis the guidelines available from the Central/State government but have not mandated people to come. Only those vaccinated who can commute safely can come to work but only after taking a prior permission.

“In our view, hybrid working will be the way forward and most organisations have/will adopt it in due course. What will be essential is to first focus on the mindset shift of people to move from WFH to Hybrid working – we would like to spend time with our people and build their energy," said Sunil Seth, human resources director (South Asia), Dentsu.

Some agencies have experimented with the hybrid model for months now. Case in point, Gozoop Group - an independent digital advertising firm which allowed a set of team members to collaborate offline. Though being physically present at office is yet not being enforced.

“I don’t think we will ever be going back to a time when all employees will be asked to be in office. We have seen clients and employees being comfortable with virtual meetings and brainstorming sessions. Onboarding of new employees is being done virtually which has also given us an option of hiring talent which is not limited to locations where our offices are present," said Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & co-founder, Gozoop Group.

Hiring talent from different locations has been one of the key highlights for Pune-based Elephant Design, an independent design agency too. The agency has witnessed multiple interesting developments during the last 16 months which it claims did not impact work adversely. Some of its employees shifted to other cities for various reasons, many have joined the agency from different locations.

“Some of them are adding up to a number in cities like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad that may call for a functional office space in future. As we have liberated ourselves from the mindset of hiring for a single location (Pune), we may have a hub and spoke model where we will co-locate cluster of employees," said Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder & director, Elephant Design.

Teams that maintain agency’s data and connectivity have started working from office. Facilities, finance, administration and prototype workshop teams (that turn ideas into real mockups for testing) have resumed work from office.

“.. as they need specific physical space, equipment, or documents to fulfil their commitments. Since Pune has had inconsistent spread of the pandemic, we have maintained around 15% office capacity post the second wave. As of now it is voluntary or need basis," Deshpande added.

Sudish Balan, chief business officer at Tonic Worldwide, a digital marketing firm said that the company is changing the office set up as well offering bigger rooms where everyone can come, discuss ideas and collaborate.

"Work from home offers a more relaxed environment and honestly we don’t wish to change that once people return to work," he added.

