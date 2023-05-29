Aditya Birla assembles top team for B2B e-commerce

Aditya Birla assembles top team for B2B e-commerce1 min read 29 May 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group's flagship company, Grasim Industries, is launching a B2B e-commerce platform for building materials in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in Q2 2024. The platform will utilise Grasim's large B2B ecosystem to address challenges in the existing supply chain, and will offer procurement, delivery, quality assurance and competitive pricing for products including cement, steel, appliances, paints and plumbing. Sandeep Komaravelly will be CEO, while Abhilash Pillai will be COO. The team includes experienced individuals from e-commerce start-ups, and Grasim plans to add new high-growth businesses. The move is part of Grasim's increasing capex, with an estimated spend of INR10,000 crore by FY25.
MUMBAI : The Aditya Birla Group has engaged a team of senior executives to spearhead its digital platform venture for building material. The business-to business (B2B) venture will be overseen by the conglomerate’s flagship company, Grasim Industries.
