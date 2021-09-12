Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro will allow employees to return to the office from tomorrow. Employees will currently come to the office two days a week.

Chairman of Wipro, Rishad Premji took to Twitter to make the announcement and tweeted," After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely."

He also shared a video about the COVID-19-related safety protocols, including temperature checks and QR code scans, that have been put in place at the Wipro office.

In the company's annual report, Premji had stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from office.

"We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in the future," he had said.

Here is how the IT firm will check on its employees returning back to the office from tomorrow:

-Employee with QR Code

-Drives to QR scan zone

An employee without QR code

-Will be asked to park vehicle/car aside

-QR code download guidelines on display board

Employees having issues with QR code

-Back to office helpdesk

-Temperature check and QR code scan

-Entry into the campus

Pedestrian entry to the campus

-Temperature check and QR code scan

Industry watchers believe that a hybrid model of work – bringing in staff into office for a few days a week while allowing them to work remotely on other days – will have huge comparative advantage.

It will pave the way for a more inclusive workforce enabling job creation in tier-III and -IV locations and greater participation of women in the workforce as they will have flexibility to work from home, according to them.

Earlier, Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, at Wipro said that Wipro is likely to bring employees slowly back to work from September as vaccination gains pace, depending on the pandemic and third wave,

Speaking at a press conference post company's first-quarter results, Govil said, "This will vary between country by country and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all."

The announcement comes in the backdrop that Wipro has vaccinated more than 35,000 employees. Chairman Rishad Premji, during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, said that close to 55% of the employees in India have been vaccinated. The company has 2 lakh employees currently.

