After Covid, should companies rehire ex-employees?5 min read . 09:48 PM IST
The assumption is that they will be better performers than new hires. And it’s only fair. But it isn’t that simple.
The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated U.S. labor markets, with 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020. As the economy recovers, many organizations seeking to rebuild their workforce will face a common question: Do we hire back our ex-employees, or look for new talent?
The case for hiring back employees who had been laid off or quit seems compelling and obvious. Hiring them will decrease recruiting and onboarding costs. Recruiting an old employee also will feel like a safe move—you know them, they know you, and they will be easy to reintegrate into the organization. They even may have gained new skills or perspectives in the interim. And besides, it seems only fair.
