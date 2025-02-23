AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2025:The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh is hiring for two vacancies -- NMHS Survey Coordinator and NMHS Survey Area Data Collector.

The institute has issued a a notification in this regard.

The candidates who aspire to join AIIMS Rishikesh can do so by visiting the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

According to the notification, the last date to apply for the jobs is February 28, 2025.

There will be No writtem exam held for the recruitment. Candidates will be selected through a Skill Test/Walk-in Interview, which is likely to be held on March 3, 2025.

Also Read | MP HC rules EWS candidates entitled to 5-year age relaxation for teacher exams

Eligibility criteria For post of NMHS Survey Coordinator, candidates should have a master’s degree in public health, psychology, social work, sociology, rural development, or related fields.

For post of NMHS Survey Area Data Collector, candidates should have a master’s degree in psychology, social work, sociology, rural development, or related fields.

Candidates interested in applying for these posts are required to fill out the application form in the prescribed format and send it by email to nmhs2.aiimsris@gmail.com along with self-attested copies of the required documents.

In the subject line, candidates should mention “Application for the post of NMHS Survey Coordinator / NMHS 2 Field Data Collector".

Age limit The maximum age of the candidates who are interested in applying for the two posts should be between 40-45 years, as per the last date of online application.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board extends registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies

Salary details NMHS Survey Area Data Collector – ₹45,000 (local travel allowance additional)

NMHS Survey Coordinator – ₹55,000 (local travel allowance additional)

Job responsibilities NMHS 2 Survey co-ordinator – According tonotification,the job role includes undertaking data collection in the field planning on a week-to-week basis. monitor data collection daily, maintain status logs of survey activity, keep track of the progress of the survey, supervise field activities, and liaison with local authorities.

NMHS 2 Field Data Collector – Selected candidates will be required to plan for field data collection and liaison with local authorities for data collection, undertake data collection in the field and ensure data backup daily.