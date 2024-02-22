All you need to know about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in today’s workplaces
The Union Budget's annual Gender Budget Statement, initiated in 2005-06, reflects this growing focus, expanding from 14 to 38 ministries by 2024-25
In today's fiercely competitive and ever-evolving work landscape, the emphasis on inclusion and diversity has reached unprecedented levels. Indian firms now recognize that employee well-being is integral to corporate success, with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives emerging as key drivers of social well-being within organisations.