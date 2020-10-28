Amazon to hire 100,000 seasonal employees

E-commerce firm Amazon says it will hire 100,000 people to help meet holiday shopping season demand.

The company in a blog post has said that Amazon it is going to hire more than 100,000 additional seasonal jobs as. These new seasonal employees will help pick, pack, and ship customer orders during the holiday season.

Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels. These new seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season.Positions include managing employees, operating robots, and monitoring safety at facilities, the company say.

The company also said that 35,000 employeewill also get promotions.

Last year, Amazon hired 200,000 seasonal employees to handle the rush of orders during the fourth quarter. But this year, Amazon has already experienced holiday-like demand, reaping record sales, from shoppers turning to online ordering during the coronavirus pandemic.

