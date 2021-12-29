An open letter to all recruiters: This is your moment in the sun

One of the key metrics you would collect is conversions—from offers to joins—by segment, by campus, by geography, and by recruiter. I strongly believe this should not be an HR metric alone but also a line metric. A candidate joins the function they are interested in; it’s not the recruitment process that draws them in. S.D. Shibulal, the former chief executive officer of Infosys, was a great believer in this, and said as much to me when he was chief operating officer: “Hema, you focus on identifying the candidate and getting them to the negotiating table. It’s my team’s job to ensure conversion." I hope leaders continue to think this way. If not, you as recruiters need to explain it to them and influence them to think thus.