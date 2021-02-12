Another remote-work year looms as office-reopening plans are delayed

Another remote-work year looms as office-reopening plans are delayed5 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- Return dates get pushed to September or beyond, keeping firms and employees in ‘moment of limbo’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One of the hardest questions for American corporations to answer: When should offices reopen?
From Silicon Valley to Tennessee to Pennsylvania, high hopes that a rapid vaccine rollout in early 2021 would send millions of workers back into offices by spring have been scuttled. Many companies are pushing workplace return dates to September—and beyond—or refusing to commit to specific dates, telling employees it will be a wait-and-see remote-work year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.