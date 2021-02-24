Aon poll sees average India pay hike of 7.7%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The pay hike will be better than most major economies, including Japan, the US, China, Singapore, Germany and the UK, where the average salary growth will be between 3.1% and 5.5%
Indian companies are likely to hand out an average of 7.7% salary increase this year, with top performers projected to get as much as 60% in raises, the India Salary Increase Survey by consulting firm Aon said on Tuesday.
