Cupertino-based technology company, Apple is looking to hire Software Development interns in India for its Bengaluru-based location.

The company said that it is looking to hirefull-time software engineering interns across different organizations within Apple to intern between January - July next year.

Apple’s App Accelerator in Bengaluru provides specialised support and training to local developers and we’ve helped numerous apps find local and international success. The App Accelerator has led to more than 873,000 jobs in India that can be attributed directly to the iOS App ecosystem.

India is one of the few countries in the world where Apple manufactures iPhones. We are proud to locally manufacture iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, and have also previously manufactured iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and the first generation of iPhone SE in country.

A number of Apple’s suppliers with operations in India have steadily joined Apple’s Supplier Clean Energy Programme, recently including Yuto and CCL. We’re also working with Wistron on an educational health programme focused on women’s health and well-being as they have an outsized impact on their families and community.

“The diverse collection of our people and their ideas encourage innovation in everything we do. Imagine what you could do here! Join Apple, and help us leave the world better than we found it. At Apple, new ideas have a way of becoming phenomenal products, services, and customer experiences very quickly. Every single day, people do amazing things at Apple," according to the statement at the company's website.

On a related note,Apple is reportedly exploring new health-focused features for its AirPods. Features might include using the earbuds to take wearers' temperature, monitor their posture and improve their hearing.

According to The Verge, it's not clear if the latter function differs significantly from AirPods' existing "Conversation Boost" feature.

As per reports, these functions "aren't expected by next year and might never be rolled out to consumers or the timing could change."

In other words, it sounds like the iPhone maker is just exploring these new health features, rather than actively working on integrating them with products due out in the next year or two.

Adding these sensors would make sense for Apple. The company has increasingly marketed its products on the strength of their health and fitness applications, though so far, most of this attention has been focused on the Apple Watch.

