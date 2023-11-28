ArcelorMittal South Africa to sack 3,500 workers and close long steel unit; shares plunge 17%
ArcelorMittal South Africa says steel consumption in Africa's most advanced economy has fallen 20% over the past 7 years, due to limited infrastructure spend and project delays
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to shut down its long steel operations due to weak demand and persistent infrastructure problems, which will result in layoff of around 3,500 jobs.
