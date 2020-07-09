Ankur Vyas, who completed his MBA in banking and finance from the National Institute of Bank Management, Pune, was to join a leading credit rating agency as a research analyst this April. The covid-19 pandemic, however, has delayed his induction indefinitely.

But instead of waiting on the company, Vyas took up online courses in finance which he says would help him learn on the job faster.

As exams get delayed at colleges and companies postpone on-boarding of interns and fresh hires, the focus for students has shifted from jobs to up-skilling.

More so because, of the around 10 lakh students who enrolled for B.Tech and MBA courses in the 2020 batch, approximately 7 lakh students are looking for placements this fiscal.

According to FirstNaukri.com, an end-to-end campus hiring platform, it had around 34,000 fresher jobs (0-2 years’ experience) posted on the Naukri platform from January '20 to March’20 which was the pre-lockdown period in India. This number has gone down by two-third in the post lockdown period, March’20 last week to June’20 second week.

Last month Accor Hotels cancelled job offers it had extended to freshers from college. According to the company, as markets will open up gradually, every hotelier would first improve the environment for their existing employees and ensure their job security rather than recruit fresh hires.

In fact, companies and institutes both are engaging youngsters to make students job ready.

At Wipro Technologies, though the company is planning to on-board campus recruits from August-September in batches, it has opened its online programs to its campus recruits to help them pick-up required technical skills while they are at home.

Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services is also providing fresher training. "Our India fresher recruits (40,000) are undergoing Xplore as planned – our engagement and coaching has significantly intensified; many have completed the Foundation curriculum and are acquiring advanced Digital certifications that we have made available to them," said TCS in an emailed response.

IT companies are expecting to onboard students later this year in a staggered manner considering the final year students are expected to appear for their exams post September. Due to the covid-19 induced lockdown, all educational institutions in the country had to postpone their examinations.

In Maharashtra, a network of technical institutes has collaborated to ensure that students are constantly engaged in learning and remain job ready.

"We have understood from our discussions with companies, the All India Council for Technical Education and Directorate of Technical Education that companies will increasingly ask what students did during the extended period of the lockdown. So we have been arranging webinars and online training programs to keep students job ready," said Shitalkumar Rawandale, Training placement officer and Dean placements, PCET and President, Maharashtra Association of TPOs.

Many management students are doing internships, even without stipend, so that they too can upskill themselves.

"A lot of management pass outs, specially tier two and three schools, are open to doing gig projects and earn some money while also learning on the job," said Utsav Bhattacharjee, Cofounder at Reculta, a company in the campus recruitment space.

Bhattacharjee adds that the demand for manpower may not pick up anytime soon and even if it does, it may not be anywhere close to pre-covid levels. So when the next batch of students pass out next year, the competition would have increased multi fold.

Human resource consultants say with the paucity of jobs in the market freshers will need to be much more flexible now. Students will have to show some level of work and professional involvement even if their campus offers are delayed or cancelled.

"When these people are finally onboarded few quarters down the line, the smallest work experience will count over no experience irrespective of whether it is in their own sector or otherwise. A blank page will not find favour now," said Sudeep Kumar Sen, Business Head - Industrial, Manufacturing and Engineering at TeamLease.

