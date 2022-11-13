As tech industry cuts jobs, these are some of the worst ways to get fired

Possibly the only thing worse than getting dumped by text: getting fired. The Accident Group, a UK-based insurance firm, sent over 2,000 employees a text instructing them to call a number. A recorded message awaited them: “All staff who are being retained will be contacted today. If you have not been spoken to you are therefore being made redundant with immediate effect," the answering machine said, according to the Independent. “I must apologize for the nature of this call. I would have preferred to have done this on a face–to–face basis. On the time scale available, this has not proved possible." (Hat tip to CNN for the headline — SMS 4U: U R sacked.) And if that wasn’t enough: “Unfortunately there are effectively no funds available to pay the salaries for May," the company added in another message.