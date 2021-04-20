NEW DELHI : At least 756,067 fresh people joined the formal work in February, the fresh payroll data from Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) showed Tuesday, but the new payroll additions are lowest in three months.

The payroll data that is prepared by using EPF subscriber’s base, showed that the February number is down by little over 106,000 when compared with January 2021. In January, the new EPF subscriber numbers were 862,624 and in December it was 861,074. The February payroll numbers reflects the continued pain in the employment environment, and a stretch in the larger labour market.

The payroll data showed that the nearly half of the fall in new additions of February as compared with Jan is in the crucial 18-24 age group. This age group is considered first timers in the labour market.

For example, while 411,000 fresh subscribers were added in this age group in February, the number was 461,000 in January and 476,000 in December.

Economists and experts argued that with a surge in covid-19 cases and partial or full lockdowns and curfews in parts of India may worsen the numbers of March and April whenever they are released officially.

To be sure, the payroll data released on every month is termed provisional and some numbers may change over the next few months. The EPFO data showed that the net payroll additions in February was 1.23 million, 3.52% more than January.

Too be sure, net payroll additions are arrived by calculating new additions, the number of exits and the re-joining of earlier exited members and experts argue that it fluctuates more than new additions.

The retirement fund body said category-wise analysis of industries reflects dominance of expert services category followed by trading-commercial establishments in net addition of payroll.

“Pan India comparison shows that states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are in forefront of net payroll addition. These five states contributed 54.81% of the total net subscribers additions across all the age-groups by adding 38.14 lakh net subscribers during the current financial year," the EPFO said in a statement.

Since April, 2018 EPFO has been releasing payroll data covering the period September 2017 onwards.

