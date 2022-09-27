Average pay hike of 10.4% likely in 2023, finds survey

According to attrition data shared with Mint, Aon noted that the e-commerce sector saw the highest employee turnover at 28.7%, including 5.1% because of dismissals of employees. The sector has been finding funds hard to come by as private equity players and venture capital firms become picky about investments because of economic uncertainties. The tech sector, which saw employees getting raises of as much as 70% during job changes, had seen a 21.5% attrition, of which 4% is when companies themselves fired employees.

