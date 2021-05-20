Average salary package at IIT-Guwahati campus placements higher than last year

"Similarly, the compensation offered to M.Tech and M.Des students went up to ₹17.92 LPA compared to ₹16.22 LPA in the preceding year. Despite the restrictions arising out of the ongoing pandemic, IIT-Guwahati conducted placements through the virtual mode in the academic year 2020-2021. A total of 140 companies had taken part in the recruitment process. As many as 444 (including PPO) out of 584 students from B.Tech and B.Des got job offers during this placement drive," he added.

