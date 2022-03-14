On the salary part, Axis Bank will pay such joinees as per their suitability to the job, skill-set and experience.

Axis Bank has kicked off the 'HouseWorkIsWork' initiative, offering opportunities to those who want to rejoin the professional space. The intent behind this initiative is to give these women the confidence that they are employable, they have skills and they can fit in various job roles in a bank and it is about getting these women back to work, Axis Bank President and Head (HR) Rajkamal Vempati said in an interaction on the bank's recent hiring initiative – 'HouseWorkIsWork'.

Qualifications:

A minimum qualification of Graduation from a recognized institute is a requisite.

For successful execution of the job, the candidate should possess the following:

· Ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines

· Interest and proficiency in being a team player

· Should have compatible mobile device with a required Android/ iOS version.

"There are many women who want to come full time, so it extends to all formats of work not only GIG-A, including women who want to come and work in branches," said the HR head of the lender.

GIG-A-Opportunities is Axis Bank's new platform for alternative work models to attract the finest talent, with a promise of growth with flexibility, diversity and inclusivity.

She said that given the overwhelming response, of over 3,000 resumes received, the bank has pushed the cap to hire more over time.

On the salary part, Axis Bank will pay such joinees as per their suitability to the job, skill-set and experience. The price of the job is more important, and the employee benefits will be at par with the regular employees, Vempati added.

