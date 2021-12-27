The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has invited applications for the post of managing director and chief executive director of Union Bank of India for a three-year term.

The post of MD and CEO would fall vacant at Mumbai-based Union Bank of India upon retirement of Rajkiran Rai G in June 2022.

As per the Banking Regulation Act, the upper age limit for the managing director of nationalised banks is 60 years. Rai was appointed the Managing Director of Union Bank of India on July 1, 2017, for a period of three-years till June 30, 2020. He was given a two-year extension last year.

The applicant should be in the age group of 45 to 57 years as on June 1, 2022 and the last date for submitting the complete online application is January 28, 2022.

The applicant should also have a minimum experience of 15 years in mainstream banking of which at least one year should at the Board level.

BBB is also seeking candidates with integrity and standing with knowledge and experience in Banking and have proven management skills, demonstrated leadership and innovative skills to build and inspire team. Experience of institutional development in banking sector is a bonus.

The MD & CEO will hold the office for a term of three years from the date on which he/she enters the office as subject to the age of superannuation as 60 years.

BBB is the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions. Set up in 2016, it is the advisory body formed by the government for selection of candidates for top-level board appointments.

(With inputs from PTI)

