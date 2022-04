Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has announced that it will hire Engineering Assistant Trainees for sixty-six vacancies. The PSU is inviting engineers with Electronics and Communications, Mechanical and Electrical degrees to apply in the sixty-six vacancies. The candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution. The last date to apply is April 20.

Engineering Assistant Trainees (EAT) will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid a stipend of Rs. 10,000/-per month. On successful completion of the training and on passing the gradation test they will be placed in the regular pay scales.

Eligibility criteria :

Upper age limit (as on 01.03.2022): 28 years

Relaxation of upper age limit:

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: 5 years

Persons with Disability (PWD) having minimum 40% disability: 10 years

Educational qualification :

The candidate must possess all valid mark-sheets / Final Certificate / Convocation Certificate.

In case there is no mention of specialization in the Final Certificate / Convocation Certificate as required in the minimum essential educational qualification, candidates are required to submit in original along with photocopies of certificate from University/Institution/College at the time of document verification with a clear mention of the specialization in the Final Certificate/Convocation Certificate.

Registration in Karnataka Employment Exchange is mandatory. The Employment Exchange registration should be valid and active as on 20.04.2022. The Expired/Inactive Employment Exchange registration card will not be considered.

Method of selection:

The candidates meeting the criteria will be provisionally shortlisted for the selection process. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test for 150 marks consisting of:

Part I : General Aptitude : 50 marks – comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Part II : Technical Aptitude : 100 marks – consists of Technical/Professional knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective discipline.

Application fee :

a) Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 250+18% GST.

i. SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

ii. Application fee is non-refundable.

iii. Candidates may go through all the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully before remitting the Application Fee.

iv. Application fee needs to be remitted through Online mode i.e. SBI Collect

*Candidates can seek more information here

