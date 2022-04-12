BEL is hiring Engineering Assistant Trainees. Eligibility and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jobs in BEL: Engineering Assistant Trainees (EAT) will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid stipend of Rs. 10,000/-per month.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has announced that it will hire Engineering Assistant Trainees for sixty-six vacancies. The PSU is inviting engineers with Electronics and Communications, Mechanical and Electrical degrees to apply in the sixty-six vacancies. The candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution. The last date to apply is April 20.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has announced that it will hire Engineering Assistant Trainees for sixty-six vacancies. The PSU is inviting engineers with Electronics and Communications, Mechanical and Electrical degrees to apply in the sixty-six vacancies. The candidates should have a 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution. The last date to apply is April 20.
Engineering Assistant Trainees (EAT) will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid a stipend of Rs. 10,000/-per month. On successful completion of the training and on passing the gradation test they will be placed in the regular pay scales.
Engineering Assistant Trainees (EAT) will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid a stipend of Rs. 10,000/-per month. On successful completion of the training and on passing the gradation test they will be placed in the regular pay scales.
Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: 5 years
Persons with Disability (PWD) having minimum 40% disability: 10 years
Educational qualification :
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The candidate must possess all valid mark-sheets / Final Certificate / Convocation Certificate.
In case there is no mention of specialization in the Final Certificate / Convocation Certificate as required in the minimum essential educational qualification, candidates are required to submit in original along with photocopies of certificate from University/Institution/College at the time of document verification with a clear mention of the specialization in the Final Certificate/Convocation Certificate.
Registration in Karnataka Employment Exchange is mandatory. The Employment Exchange registration should be valid and active as on 20.04.2022. The Expired/Inactive Employment Exchange registration card will not be considered.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Method of selection:
The candidates meeting the criteria will be provisionally shortlisted for the selection process. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test for 150 marks consisting of:
Part I : General Aptitude : 50 marks – comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Part II : Technical Aptitude : 100 marks – consists of Technical/Professional knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective discipline.
Application fee :
a) Candidates belonging to GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 250+18% GST.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
i. SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from paying application fee.
ii. Application fee is non-refundable.
iii. Candidates may go through all the instructions and eligibility criteria carefully before remitting the Application Fee.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iv. Application fee needs to be remitted through Online mode i.e. SBI Collect