NEW DELHI : Metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are set to drive job creation in urban centres, a new survey by staffing firm Teamlease Services said on Wednesday, bolstering India’s gradual recovery from the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

Jobs in sales and technology, particularly deep tech, are in high demand in top cities as companies look for both business continuity and growth.

Staffing depending on business requirement, will grow, but the pay disparity among permanent and skilled temporary jobs is narrowing, Teamlease said.

“Cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata are going to be the drivers of job creation as we are coming out of the second wave. This is because the reach of vaccination is high in these cities. So, revival will happen faster there," said Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president and co-founder of Teamlease.

According to the annual jobs trend survey, IT, e-commerce, healthcare and edtech were among the sectors that remained largely unaffected by the pandemic.

Others such as banking, finance and insurance, telecom, manufacturing and engineering were set to revive relatively quickly.

In contrast, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fast-moving consumer durables will take a few more months before showing signs of revival.

Sectors such as retail, lifestyle and hospitality will take longer to recover, she said.

The jobs survey, which collected data from 618 companies this year, showed that while IT and sales profiles are in high demand in general, deep tech jobs with super specialization skills are commanding a salary premium in the market.

“High expertise-based job profiles have steadily grown in criticality over the last 12 months and are seen by employers to be indispensable. These attract around 11% salary increment or more as compared with market averages ranging between 1.73% and 14.07% across sectors and cities," it added.

Three other broad areas where remuneration growth was better than the others in the last financial year were banking, financial services and insurance; healthcare and allied industries; and information technology (IT) and knowledge services.

The 14 sectors that it tracked also included agriculture and agrochemicals, automobile, construction and real estate, e-commerce and tech startups, industrial manufacturing and financials.

Among cities, the national capital saw a good recovery in salary in health and pharma, while Bengaluru saw banking and financial services grow faster in terms of salary increments.

About pay parity, the survey said: “The variance between salaries for permanent and temporary job profiles is down to less than 5% in case of nearly 30% of all profiles across all sectors."

“This is because companies are ready to pay for the work an expert does even though employed for a shorter duration," said Chakraborty.

Almost all the 17 sectors surveyed saw the addition of new job profiles. For example, ‘merchant relationship executive’ and ‘team lead inside sales’ were new profiles across e-commerce and tech startups.

Similarly, in health and pharma, profiles such as commercial coordinator and distribution support were added.

