Black and Hispanic employees often get stuck at the lowest rung of the workplace

When she eventually did get a promotion to general manager, at another store location, she discovered she was earning the same as an assistant manager. She later learned she was earning the same as other assistant store managers in her region. She resigned in 2015 after an accumulation of grievances over the years, including being demoted, she says, over a dispute with her boss about how much time she could take off to grieve her father’s death. She has gone through several jobs since, working at one point as a warehouse coordinator and now as a waitress and driving for ride-share companies. She is disillusioned about trying to work her way up at another company, she says.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}