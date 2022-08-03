Black and Hispanic employees often get stuck at the lowest rung of the workplace
A new comprehensive survey by McKinsey suggests that companies’ diversity efforts have largely missed the employees who stand to gain the most from them
For all of the effort companies have poured into hiring and advancing people of color, those moves rarely benefit the biggest—and most diverse—pool of workers they employ: the millions of low-wage workers in America’s stores, warehouses, plants and other front-line workplaces.
Companies have devoted no shortage of resources and rhetoric to making their corporate and management ranks more racially diverse in recent years—from recruiting more at historically Black universities and colleges to appointing more executives from minority backgrounds to boards and senior leadership teams.
Such efforts have led to small diversity gains in offices and C-suites. They have done less to address the even bigger opportunity gaps that people of color face in hourly jobs handling customers or producing goods, according to new research by McKinsey & Co. Though federal data shows nearly three-quarters of all Black and Hispanic employees work in such roles—compared with 58% of white workers—they are less likely than their white peers to find springboards to higher-paying jobs on the front lines, such as assistant store manager or line supervisor. The drop-off is steepest among Black workers, who make up 17% of hourly jobs at major companies but see their numbers shrink to 9% one step up the ladder in low-level supervisory or management roles.
The numbers suggest companies’ diversity efforts have largely missed the employees that stand to reap the biggest socioeconomic gains from them. Though nearly half of hourly workers in front-line occupations earn less than $30,000 a year, many have the potential to progress into jobs earning more than double that amount—such as a medical assistant who eventually becomes a radiation therapist or a call-center representative who transitions to supervisor and then sales manager.
Little trickle down
Those are some of the findings of one of the most comprehensive examinations to date of the experience of America’s 95 million front-line workers, a labor force twice the size of those in white-collar jobs. Conducted by McKinsey, the study includes a look at internal data on the hires, promotions and career arcs of four million employees at more than 50 of the country’s biggest companies, as well as analyses of the broader front-line workforce in the U.S. As part of the study, McKinsey researchers surveyed more than 15,000 employees of all races at those companies on their workplace perceptions and experiences.
“Only a fraction of diversity programs reach the front line. For the few that do reach the front line, workers aren’t buying them," says Lareina Yee, a senior partner at McKinsey. Just 42% of front-line workers say their companies’ diversity efforts are effective—compared with about two-thirds of corporate workers. That’s in part because they often fail to focus on the things that matter to hourly workers who want to advance, Ms. Yee says, such as giving them skills-building opportunities and showing the path to better-paying roles.
Companies have more than their reputations as employers or corporate citizens at stake in creating career paths for a broader range of their employees in the field. The biggest labor shortages many employers face right now are among low-wage service, retail, production and supply-chain workers, leading to understaffed businesses and out-of-stock supplies that have rippled through the economy. Black hourly workers, in particular, are leaving such jobs at high rates—often, they say, because they feel little support or opportunity to advance.
“Companies have an opportunity to escape the churn-and-burn trap" that fuels higher turnover costs, Ms. Yee says.
Among the factors holding back Black employees at the lowest front-line level from advancing, according to McKinsey’s analysis, are perceptions that employees of color often lack in the “soft skills" needed to navigate workplaces, such as interacting with colleagues and customers and leading others. That perception and other biases can lead to a boss being not as willing to take a chance on promoting an employee of color than a white front-line worker. The more a next-level role leaned on interpersonal skills, the smaller the share of workers with a minority background, particularly Black employees. More than 70% of job progressions to next-level jobs hinge on interpersonal skills.
What’s more, front-line employees have a 10% better chance of getting a promotion for each sponsor they have advocating on their behalf, the McKinsey data shows. But 62% of Black front-line workers say they had no sponsors, compared with 49% of white workers who say the same.
Fewer opportunities
It isn’t that hourly workers of color are less ambitious. More than 80% of workers of all minority backgrounds, whether Black, Hispanic or of Asian descent, say they want promotions, compared with 69% of white front-line employees, according to the McKinsey data. Yet they report getting fewer opportunities to advance than their white colleagues, such as a stretch assignment or entry into a skills-training program.
Deanna Wilson, 34, worked for six years at different Jersey Mike’s Subs franchises in California—at first working the register, making sandwiches and doing prep work. Within a few months, she became a shift leader. But she lost out to white colleagues for further promotions, she says, despite being praised as a hard worker. In one instance, she was asked to train the white manager who got the job she had been passed over for. Later, she was transferred as an assistant manager to another store to assist another white employee, who was fast-tracked into a manager role above her.
“I was just like, ‘Well you know, I’m going to still do my work, I’m still going to be effective in my job and then hopefully that day will come,’" she says.
When she eventually did get a promotion to general manager, at another store location, she discovered she was earning the same as an assistant manager. She later learned she was earning the same as other assistant store managers in her region. She resigned in 2015 after an accumulation of grievances over the years, including being demoted, she says, over a dispute with her boss about how much time she could take off to grieve her father’s death. She has gone through several jobs since, working at one point as a warehouse coordinator and now as a waitress and driving for ride-share companies. She is disillusioned about trying to work her way up at another company, she says.
“It’s like, do I want to be in a position where I’m going to give that much effort and then kind of get cut at the legs again?" she says.
Jersey Mike’s Subs acknowledged receipt of emails requesting comment from the company and its franchises, but otherwise didn’t respond.
James D. White, the former chief executive of Jamba Juice, now known as Jamba Inc., says not recognizing front-line workers of color for higher roles within the company is a huge missed opportunity.
“If you look at the restaurant industry, which I came out of, two-thirds of those workers are women and people of color. And as you go up in leadership rank, you see a disappearance of people of color," says Mr. White, co-author of the 2022 book “Anti-Racist Leadership." “You have people that appreciate the industry, they’re working in the industry, and they just need equal access to the management training and opportunities to progress through the industry."
Corporate efforts
Some companies are looking to make sure their diversity and inclusion policies go beyond corporate ranks and include front-line workers.
Target Corp. committed in 2020 to increase the representation of Black employees across all levels by 20% over the next three years, in part because it saw Black employees in many areas were leaving at higher rates than others. It has since revised its job-interview guides to encourage leaders to use more inclusive language during the process and to consider a diverse applicant pool for prospective jobs, among other things. Another move: adding a debt-free education-assistance benefit last year that employees can use toward undergraduate and associate degrees, skills certificates or boot-camp programs.
“We know that our future leaders are currently on our front line," says Kiera Fernandez, Target’s senior vice president of talent and change and chief diversity and inclusion officer.
Travis Swift, who is Black, was working as a human-resources team leader at a Target store in Michigan when he raised his hand for a promotion for a regional position as human-resources business partner, he says. Target connected him with a mentor and got him to participate in the retailer’s leadership-development programs. The 33-year-old started in his new role in July. “There was so much investment in me," he says.
In 2020, Boeing Co. pledged to increase its share of Black employees by 20% by 2025 and formed a racial-equity task force. One of the task force’s aims is to create a more inclusive atmosphere on its factory floors. Company leaders regularly hold “Seek, Speak & Listen" sessions with local manufacturing teams so employees can air issues and career goals. The company also requires that diverse teams interview job recruits, including in its manufacturing and maintenance operations, a spokesman says.
Wage discrepancies
Even among workers within the same field, large wage discrepancies exist by race, a McKinsey analysis of federal and other labor data shows. That’s partly because fewer Black and Hispanic workers tend to occupy the gateway jobs that lead to higher-paying positions. Black workers make up 35% of low-wage nursing-assistant jobs, for instance, but 20% of better-paying health-technician roles and 11% of even higher-paying registered nursing positions.
A recent study by Opportunity@Work suggests workers of color also pay a higher price for not having a college degree. Analyzing nearly 80 million job transitions between 2010 and 2019, it found that Black and Hispanic workers over 25 years old with a high-school diploma or equivalent who made a job transition were half as likely to end up in a high-wage job than their white peers who are over 25 and hold a high-school diploma or equivalent but not a college degree.
Some employers are dropping education requirements for more jobs, in part to attract a more diverse pool of recruits who have the skills and ambition but lack a degree.
Last year, Lemont Calhoun, 36, enrolled in a training program to earn a Google IT Support Professional Certificate from Merit America, a nonprofit group that trains and coaches individuals without degrees. A college dropout, he wanted to move beyond the hospitality and retail jobs he had held alongside a stint doing public-records research on a contract basis.
“In my mind, I wasn’t qualified for the dream roles or better-paying positions," says Mr. Calhoun, who lives in Fort Washington, Md. “So it was either self-employment work or go back to working for retail, and I knew I didn’t want to do that."
During the course, he learned of Opportunity@Work, whose talent marketplace platform coached him on how he could parlay his previous retail and data experience into a corporate job and matched him with several potential employers. He landed an offer from Amazon.com Inc. and started his role as a customer-connection senior specialist a year ago. He said he now makes above $50,000 compared with $21,000 a year for several years in the past.
“Programs like these help. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t challenges for people who look like me, but they help," says Mr. Calhoun, who is Black. “I’m in a better place than I never thought I’d be without a degree."
The owners of Good Good Culture Club, a San Francisco restaurant that opened in January, say smaller businesses can also create more equitable workplaces for front-line workers. They brought in a diversity and inclusion coach to discuss how unconscious biases can shape interactions with customers and colleagues. The restaurant’s human-resources manager conducts check-ins with employees 30, 90 and 120 days after they start, with the goal of hearing them out on pay, working conditions and whether they feel included at work.
“We sit down with everybody on a regular basis and we actually listen to them," says Jeff Hanak, who owns the restaurant with Ravi Kapur. “And if they’re looking for advancement, then we need to stand behind our values and offer that opportunity."