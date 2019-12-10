Blockchain developer, AI specialist top new emerging jobs: LinkedIn

New Delhi: Jobs involving blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are seen as the two most sought-after emerging job skills in India for 2020, according to LinkedIn.

This year’s ‘Emerging Jobs’ report is a window to the changing landscape of the Indian employment scenario. Rapid digitization and technological shifts across sectors are sparking the need for new capability building, giving rise to new job roles such as blockchain developer, AI specialist, and JavaScript developer, which are the top 3 emerging jobs for India in 2020.

The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in Blockchain. The strong demand has put ‘Blockchain Developer’ on top of the list. As automation becomes a reality across industries, the ‘AI Specialist’ is the second emerging job on the list.

According to the report, globally, India is now 6th on the list when it comes to Blockchain patents. Nearly 50% of Indian states have expressed enthusiasm towards Blockchain adoption as per the NASSCOM Avasant India Blockchain Report 2019. This has encouraged numerous industries to ramp up investments in Blockchain projects. These projects have also been driving a huge demand for Blockchain professionals in India’s public sector, banking and financial services, and the healthcare sector.

Bengaluru is the top talent hub for the creation of these jobs in addition to being the third largest startup hub in the world, as per a report by NASSCOM-Zinnov.

Close on the heels of Bengaluru is Hyderabad and Mumbai. Hyderabad’s growing prominence as the next IT hotspot has made it the second top city in India as a growing hub for tech jobs.

The report highlights 19 key industries that are hiring for these emerging jobs, of which information technology & services, computer software, and internet are the top 3 industries, driving the highest demand for these roles in the Indian market.

While tech jobs lead the list, non-tech jobs such as customer success specialist, digital marketing specialist and lead generation specialist have also seen significant rise on this year’s list. As demand for tech skills grows, soft skills like team management and customer retention continue to be in demand, which signify the importance of a human touch, despite the rapid digitization of our economy.

“While tech jobs rule the list, it is also interesting to see soft skills such as account management and customer retention become critical, which underscores the importance of human intervention at every level of digitization," according to Ruchee Anand, head of talent solutions and learning solutions - India, LinkedIn.