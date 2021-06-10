BookMyShow lays off 200 employees as covid rages on

Launching with 600 movie titles, the TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service that hopes to offer to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, said it would bring a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, foreign cinema in partnership with American studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses like Viacom18, Shemaroo and Rajshri Productions as well as regional content providers like Divo and Sillymonks, among others. The library that includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40-600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, would have to be finished viewing within 48 hours while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.