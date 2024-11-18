Are you bored? Here’s how that affects you, your career, and your employers

For instance, on a Diwali vacation in 1996, this writer’s family of four drove 600km from Patna to Kolkata in a Maruti 800. The car had a music system, but we forgot to carry the cassettes. There was one on the dashboard with four songs from the movie The Gentleman on side A and another four from the film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun on side B. For the next two days, we were bored to death as it kept playing, entertained only when we noticed how the voices of the singers changed as the car struggled to make its way over bumpy roads.