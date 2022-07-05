Bosses offer midyear raises to retain employees as inflation takes toll

The moves, often planned months in advance, come at an unusual time for American businesses. Some executives have expressed concerns in recent weeks about a possible economic slowdown, and companies such as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. and Netflix Inc. have recently laid off workers. Even so, many corporate leaders say business is strong and that higher pay is needed to reward employee performance, keep up with pay at rivals and to reflect that staffers are paying more for gasoline, groceries and other daily living expenses.