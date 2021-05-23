Subscribe
Home >Industry >Human Resource >Bosses still aren’t sure remote workers have ‘hustle’

Bosses still aren’t sure remote workers have ‘hustle’

Premium
Photo: Getty
7 min read . 10:20 PM IST VANESSA FUHRMANS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Post-pandemic, more employees will work remotely than did before Covid-19. Yet the views of some managers suggest the culture of office face time remains alive and well

More than a year into America’s great work-from-home experiment, many companies have hailed it largely as a success. So why do some bosses think remote workers aren’t as committed as office dwellers?

Recent remarks of numerous chief executives suggest the culture of workplace face time remains alive and well. At The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit this month, JP Morgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said remote work doesn’t work well “for those who want to hustle." Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has called it “an aberration that we are going to correct as soon as possible."

