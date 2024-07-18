Industry
Finding jobs: What surveys tell us about India’s biggest puzzle
howindialives.com 9 min read 18 Jul 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Summary
- Budget 2024: Many have blamed the BJP’s underwhelming performance in the general elections to India not creating enough well-paying jobs. Particularly, the informal sector, which acts as a key buffer between agriculture and the formal sector, is struggling. What can the budget signal?
New Delhi: The shock the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received in the recent general election, where it lost its majority, is likely to influence the shape of the budget to be announced next week. A key focus area will be employment.
